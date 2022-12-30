iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lessened by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 6.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $27,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $242.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.16.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

