iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

