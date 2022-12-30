Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $6,042,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

