Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after buying an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Cigna by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,239,000 after purchasing an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $330.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 23.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,049 shares of company stock worth $7,863,480. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.32.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

