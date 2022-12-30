Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stake Reduced by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 290.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $133.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.69. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.