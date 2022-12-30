Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 168.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.4% during the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $96.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.