Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.6% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

