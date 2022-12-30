Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,166 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

