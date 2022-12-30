Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.77 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.08. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

