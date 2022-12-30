Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,073 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $60.86 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

