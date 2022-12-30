1,529 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $175.75 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

