Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lowered by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,619 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,990 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $383.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

