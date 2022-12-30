Islay Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

