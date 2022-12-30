McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McDonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

