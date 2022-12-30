Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

