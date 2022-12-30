TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 23 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 89.4% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 39.0% in the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the third quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 36,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,101,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.8 %

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST opened at $456.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $494.62 and a 200-day moving average of $500.79. The stock has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.