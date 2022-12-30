First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 3,071 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,598 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

