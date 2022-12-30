Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.3 %

CAT opened at $240.20 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $245.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.22.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

