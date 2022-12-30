Girard Partners LTD. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,606,701 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,898 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.