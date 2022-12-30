Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 344,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 15.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,458 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,455,282 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 72,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

