Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $383.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.36. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,822,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $151.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

