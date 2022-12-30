Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 4,499 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

