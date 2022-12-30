Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Increased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 139,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $29.49 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SLB. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.