Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,413,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Walmart by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 189,287 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 82,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,355,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

WMT opened at $142.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.