Whittier Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. Amgen’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

