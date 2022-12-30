NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 408 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 408 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $456.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $494.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

