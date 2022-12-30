Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 11.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 55,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Amgen by 39.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Amgen by 42.9% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $263.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

