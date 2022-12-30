KRS Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,090.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3,370.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,371,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,825 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 265.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,320,850 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 50.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,295,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

