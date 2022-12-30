Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 96.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $263.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $275.75 and a 200 day moving average of $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

