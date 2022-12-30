Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Decreased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 27,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

