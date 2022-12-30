Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $110.82 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

