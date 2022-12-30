TFC Financial Management Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

TFC Financial Management lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.53 and its 200-day moving average is $95.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

