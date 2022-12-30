Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,090 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

