Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $110.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.53 and a 200 day moving average of $95.00. The company has a market cap of $280.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

