TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Stake Reduced by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 144.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.08. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,701,820.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

