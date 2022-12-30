Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,041 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

