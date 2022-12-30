Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.99 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.30.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

