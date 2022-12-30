Islay Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,190 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 72,594 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,814,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southwestern Energy to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.17.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.