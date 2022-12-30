iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after buying an additional 43,261 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 45,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.76 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.