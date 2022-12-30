Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658,688 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 147,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $32.53 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

