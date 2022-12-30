Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 94 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

EOG opened at $128.63 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $88.29 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

