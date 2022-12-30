Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $509,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Target were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Target by 566.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after buying an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $148.37 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

