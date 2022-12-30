Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $428.64 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on DE. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

