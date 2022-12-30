Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $29.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

