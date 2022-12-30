Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.