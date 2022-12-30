Stonnington Group LLC Purchases 3,007 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.26 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. The company has a market cap of $158.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

