Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Trading Up 1.3 %

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Oracle stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The stock has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $89.58.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.