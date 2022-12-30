The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,085 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

