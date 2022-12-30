Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of DE opened at $428.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

