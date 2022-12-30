Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $544,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN opened at $329.75 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $323.83 and a 200-day moving average of $299.80.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

